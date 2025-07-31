Kettering temple given green light by planners

Kettering: plans for a Sikh temple in Rockingham Road have been approved/Google/NNC

A new Sikh temple has been given the go-ahead by North Northamptonshire Council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Currently based in King Street at the Sri Guru Singh Sabha Sikh Temple, or gurdwara, worshippers have welcomed the decision to grant the construction of the new community hub on vacant plot at 91-95 Rockingham Road.

A total of 26 conditions have been placed on the building with work having to start within three years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kamal Paul, an active member of the gurdwara congregation, said: “We’ve been given the green light. This is a remarkable achievement for the Sikh community of Kettering.

Kettering - plans for a Sikh temple in Rockingham Road have been approved/NNC

"After many years of facing hurdles which were put in the way, however all the obstacles have been overcome and the community has achieved their objectives which are to make the Sikh temple a community hub.”

The building plot is located between Buccleuch Street and Duke Street, with its rear boundary abutting Albion Road. An immediate neighbour is the Keystone Centre, another community building.

A previous landowner had cleared the two Edwardian homes in 2010 on the land after successfully obtaining planning approval to build a care home. After five years an application to create a car wash was refused.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2016, the first plans for the construction of a bespoke Sikh Temple were submitted but it has taken nearly a decade for the plans to be passed after concerns over access, parking and noise.

The proposal provides 47 parking spaces in total, the parking standard as set out in the Northamptonshire Parking Standards 2016 is 49 spaces but provides 40 cycle parking spaces which is considered to meet the required standard.

Conditions of the permission state the building cannot be used for events before 7am or after 8pm, Mondays to Sundays.

The temple will be used for community care and religious purposes, as well as for weddings and festivals serving the Sikh community and the wider community in and around Kettering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Events with 50 or more attendees must not start until 9.30am at any time, and a detailed Event Management Plan must be in place for events inside the building or on the site where the ‘anticipated or actual attendance equals or exceeds 100 people’.

Restrictions have also been placed on the number of special events (where anticipated or actual attendance equals or exceeds 100 people) to be held a year – no more than 17.

No development is to take place on site until a road safety audit including an assessment of the need for a right turn lane into the site from Rockingham Road.

Mr Paul said: “I would like to thank all the councillors, the community members and all the Sikh congregation members for all their support on this issue. This has been a lot of hard work determination and effort.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gurdwaras provide various services to the community and welcomes people from all walks of life including free meals from their kitchen.

Kettering Gurdwara opened in September 1980 and has been serving the Sikh and the wider Kettering community.

For full details go to https://www.kettering.gov.uk/planningApplication/134081