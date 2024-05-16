Kettering team national champions as Bishop Stopford School hockey players triumph
Winning the title of National State School U14 Hockey Champions, Bishop Stopford School’s boys stormed the State Schools Festival in Nottingham to become National Bowl Champions for 2024.
A total of 25 schools from across the country competed in pool matches before the knockout stage.
Headteacher Jill Silverthorne said: “We are very proud of the boys and their incredible national success.
"This is a tribute to their hard work and commitment, and also to our amazing PE staff who have coached them to this point.
"We look forward to many more successes in the future.”
Bishop Stopford’s team was formed from a mixture of students from Years 7 to 9 – some of whom were much younger than their opponents.
The squad comprised Jude Mitchell (captain), Aman Singh, Oliver Stenson, Kethan Singodia, Conor Dardy, Jude McCrone, Nate Stilwell (goalkeeper), Jack York, Ben Stanger, Harry Gillett, Stanley Nicholls and Amish Singodia.
