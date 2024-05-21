Kettering swimming pool is more accessible thanks to funding

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Freedom Leisure one of the UK’s leading charitable not-for-profit leisure trusts that manages Kettering Swimming Pool on behalf of North Northamptonshire Council is delighted to announce the installation of a brand-new swimming pool hoist.

The new hoist, which has been funded by the council in an effort to enhance accessibility and inclusivity for members of the local community and will enable people with disabilities or mobility challenges to access the swimming pool safely.

Since the installation of the new hoist, the popular local community pool has received numerous positive comments from regular customers, none more so than from wheelchair user Hazel who commented; “I’d like to say a huge thank you to North Northamptonshire Council for the new accessible hoist at Kettering Swimming Pool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you need a hoist to gain entry and exit from the swimming pool, then as a regular swimmer I can honestly say, this is an amazing piece of equipment.” Hazel also added; “The staff at Kettering Swimming Pool are probably the most helpful, understanding and accommodating team I ever known at a pool. I can honestly say, not once has any member of staff been unwilling to help or acted like it is too much trouble. I am pleased for the staff, they now have a hoist which matches their outstanding customer service.”

New Pool Hoist at Kettering Swimming Pool

Dan Palframan, Freedom Leisure’s Area Manager said; “This is an excellent example of partnership working with the council and we are delighted with the new hoist which has significantly improved the accessibility of the pool.

Freedom Leisure’s mission is to improve lives through leisure and we welcome swimmers of all ages and abilities to come and visit us so we can truly make a difference to people’s physical and mental health.”

Last month, Kettering Swimming Pool also commenced weekly ‘Inclusive Swim Sessions’, that take place every Sunday from 4pm to 5pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad