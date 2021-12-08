Kettering swimmers claim a part of club's history as championships return

Siblings Fin and Islay-Mae with their medals

More names have been added to the honours board at Kettering' s swimming pool after a club's return to championship action.

Kettering Amateur Swimming Club (KASC) has been the home of competitive swimming and water polo in the town more than 100 years, with annual club championships held since 1946 allowing members to race in a friendly environment.

For many it is their first experience of racing and for others it is a chance to claim a part of the club’s history - with the winners of the 100m freestyle finals having their names added to the honours board in the foyer of Kettering Swimming Pool.

Last year should have been KASC's 75th club championships but the event was cancelled because of Covid restrictions.

But this year swimmers returned to action at an event held across three sessions at Corby's East Midlands International Pool. The club isn’t able to hold events at Kettering Swimming Pool due to the limited spectator space and is campaigning for a new pool locally.

Club secretary, Caroline Wilson, said: “Our 75th champs was scheduled for 2020 but, of course, we had to cancel because of Covid. It’s a shame that there is a gap on the honours board but it’s been brilliant to be able to host the competition this year."

Hundreds of medals were awarded across the various events and age groups, club records were broken and County Championship qualifying times were achieved.

The following 100m freestyle champions will have their names added to the honours board:

Girls (aged 13 and under) – Lily Baish

Boys (aged 13 and under) – Daniel Doyle

Ladies (aged 14 and over) – Grace Wingham

Men (aged 14 and over) – James Annable

Junior head coach, Gemma Simms, said: “Club champs is such an important event for our younger swimmers. It may be their first ever competition or they might be achieving their first county champs qualifying times. It’s been wonderful to see so many of them taking part and to see so many smiles on poolside."

Head coach, Jac Farrow, added: “Our senior swimmers have missed so much competition over the pandemic that there’s been a certain pressure since the sport returned to racing earlier this year. Club champs gave them the chance to blow off some steam and have some fun."

Mike Annable, club chairman, said: "The event could not have happened without our club volunteers, and we are especially grateful to our sponsors Sally Mills Personal Training, One Weigh Online Limited, Kate Gardiner Health & Fitness and Jason Bland."

The club is competing at a few competitions over the next few weeks before heading to County Championships in Corby in January.