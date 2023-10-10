Kettering surgery to host free ‘Healthy Heart’ blood pressure and cholesterol checks
A Kettering GP surgery has invited residents to take part in a ‘Healthy Heart’ event to raise awareness during National Cholesterol Month.
Headlands Surgery is offering free blood pressure readings and cholesterol checks with a team of healthcare professionals, GPs, doctors and nurses at hand to provide support.
They are hoping to draw attention to cardiovascular disease and for people to become more conscious of their heart’s health.
Dr Adeel Iqbal, GP partner and non-executive director at Lakeside Headlands, said: “It’s an opportunity for everyone in the local community to learn about heart health and take proactive steps towards a healthier life.
“I strongly encourage everyone to attend this event and take charge of their heart health.”
Anyone can attend free of charge for their own readings on Friday, October 13, from 10am to 1pm at 20 Headlands, Kettering.
Coronary heart disease causes 53,000 deaths per year, the equivalent of one person every minute.