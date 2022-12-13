Kettering student's sculpture installed at town park entrance
The new gateway has been installed and officially opened at Meadow Road Park
A new gateway inspired by Kettering’s shoe industry heritage has been installed and officially opened at Meadow Road Park in the town.
Art & Design students at Tresham College’s Art & Design were approached for possible designs to mark the entrance to the play area.
Jasmine Fuller took up the challenge with her sole-inspired artwork chosen to enhance a £150,000 improvement scheme.
She said: “I was inspired to create a design based on the town’s heritage in the shoemaking industry and wanted to reflect that into the design I drew up. I am so thrilled and honoured that my design has been chosen. This is a part of Kettering’s history and I’m proud to be a part of it.
“This opportunity will really help me with my future career as a graphic designer and artist, and for this project to be included in my professional portfolio.”
The newly-installed gateway is based on the sole of shoes and represents Kettering’s historic link to the shoe industry. North Northamptonshire Council (under the former Kettering Borough Council) approached Tresham College to ask for possible designs from the College’s Art & Design students for a new gateway in the park from Meadow Road.
Delayed by the Covid pandemic, Jasmine was guest of honour at the official launch.
Cllr Harriet Pentland, North Northants Council’s executive member for climate and green environment, said: “I really enjoyed visiting Meadow Road Park and meeting Jasmine, who designed a such a creative gateway that speaks of the history of our area. It was great to see the park being used by visitors, who will be able to enjoy Jasmine’s work for years to come.
“The work on the park was originally started back in 2019 and today the completed park has plenty of facilities for the whole family. Now the gateway has been installed, the park’s regeneration has been completed and the team will be applying for a Green Flag award in 2023.”
The design was developed with Influence Landscape Planning and Design Ltd to form a two-piece sculpture to form the distinct shape of a boot or shoe sole.
In Spring 2021 Influence created a series of illustrations to describe how the forms would work together, moving to construction drawings later the same year.
The structures made in Corby by CR Services, have been coated in a specialist corten-effect powder by Powdertech, Corby. Their colour matches the recently-installed steel planters in Meadow Road
The sculptural gateway was installed on site in November 2022 by contractors Balfour Beatty and Kelbec Civils and can be seen at the Meadow Road entrance to the park.
Cllr Jason Smithers, leader of the North Northants Council, said: “The park was originally redeveloped as part of the town centre’s wider regeneration and has been extremely popular with local residents. It is great that as well as modernising the facilities on site, we have been able to reflect the history of the town through the new gateway.”