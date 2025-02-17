Kettering students' community project boosts foodbank for cash-strapped residents

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kind-hearted Kettering students have boosted a foodbank for cash-strapped residents thanks to a community project.

Pupils at Stone Lodge Therapeutic School based near Kettering focused on Kettering Foodbank as part of their learning.

As well as a visit by a foodbank volunteer, students designed posters to promote donations.

Miranda Coles, from Stone Lodge Therapeutic School, said: “The students began by learning about the purpose and operations of a foodbank and understanding the vital role they play in our community.

Pupils at Stone Lodge Therapeutic School based near Kettering deliver donations to Kettering Foodbank and Jane Calcott/UGC

"To deepen their knowledge, the students had a visit from Jane Calcott a volunteer at the foodbank, during which they prepared thoughtful questions to better understand how foodbanks help address food insecurity.

“They also designed posters to promote our donation point at school and explored the logistics of organizing a collection, while creatively upcycling boxes to store the donations.”

The final phase of their project saw students hand over donations kindly given by parents and staff to Kettering Foodbank in Market Street.

Miranda added: “We personally delivered all of our donations with the help of the pupils for which Jane and the team were really grateful.”