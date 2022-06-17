Kettering student surprised by Princess Royal

A Kettering student had a surprise encounter with a member of the Royal Family as he spent the day with a specialist police team.

Bishop Stopford School student James York, determined to follow in his police officer father’s footsteps, has joined the police cadets to help him reach dream role as a police dog handler.

The 14-year-old was selected to attend a day with the royal family police protection team in Norfolk.

But the training day was made even more special when Princess Anne visited to present cadet certificates and trophies for teamwork and task completion.

James said: “The day started with a one-hour briefing on scenario exercises, firearm safety and royal protocols. Cadets were then split into groups and presented with various life-threatening scenarios, and we were put through our paces in solving them with the training we had received.

“After lunch, Princess Anne arrived, which was a total surprise. I was very nervous, but she turned out to be down to earth and approachable. Luckily, I was not required to bow as I had hurt my back during rugby practice the day before. During the various exercises, Princess Anne took the time to speak with each cadet.”