Kettering street sealed off by armed police after reports of person with ‘weapon’
Multiple police officers in marked and unmarked emergency vehicles attended the scene at a block of flats in Marion Square off Judith Road on the Grange estate.
Witnesses could see armed officers using outbuildings as cover as they responded to the possible threat.
A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “Shortly before 11.40am on Thursday, January 2, we received reports that someone some had been seen at an address in Marion Square, Kettering, with a weapon.
“As with all serious incidents of this nature, armed response officers were deployed to the scene. However, on arrival it was established that this incident was not as first reported and no-one was inside the property.”
