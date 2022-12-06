Kettering Street Pastors plan extra patrols to keep people safe this Christmas

A group of Kettering volunteers who give up their weekends to keep those on nights out safe will be carrying out extra patrols this Christmas.

The Kettering Street Pastors walk around the town centre offering help to anyone who needs it, whether it be those who have had too much to drink, those who are separated from friends or homeless people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group, which formed in 2011, will be running their regular Saturday 11pm to 3am patrols on weeks two and three in December, carrying bags with flip flops, water bottles, lollipops, anti-spiking bottle stoppers and more.

Kettering Street Pastors check on a woman in Dalkeith Place

And they’ll also be carrying out patrols on ‘Black Friday’ (December 23), Boxing Day, Payday Friday (December 30) and New Year’s Eve.

Karan Harris from Kettering Street Pastors said: “Many people enjoy celebrating and spending time at parties, pubs and clubs over the festive season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Kettering Street Pastors, as ever, intend to step up to the mark at these extra busy times, by having more patrols available.

"Sometimes things don’t go according to plan on a night out. Practical support in getting you home, reuniting you with friends, basic first aid, a drink of water, or even just charging your phone can make the outcome of your party night a more positive experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some of the street pastors who were out on patrol when we joined them for a shift last year.

“If you or anyone need our assistance just ask any of the door staff with a radio to send us a message and we’ll assist ASAP.”

Advertisement Hide Ad