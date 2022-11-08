Kettering street cleared of muck and dirt after huge clean-up operation

A terraced street in Kettering was cleared of dirt and muck after it was closed for a huge clean-up operation.

Wood Street was shut to traffic on Friday (November 4) so volunteers and a council street cleansing team could deep clean the road and pavement.

It comes after neighbouring Havelock Street was ‘shown a bit of love’ in a similar clean-up in April.

L-R: Cllr James Towns, Liane Robinson, Ian from NNC, Cllr Dez Dell, Cllr Emily Fedorowycz and Chris Fry

The work was organised by Cllr Emily Fedorowycz (Green) who urged residents to move their cars so that street cleaning vehicles could access the street.

She said: “These long, narrow, terraced streets are usually very difficult for the council to clean because of the number of parked cars.

"The street clean was only made possible because of cooperation between the residents and ourselves, so a big thank you to everyone who supported this and moved their car.

“Looking after where we live can have a hugely beneficial effect on our quality of life and I really hope the residents of Wood Street will appreciate the hard work of the street cleansing team and our volunteers who worked ahead of the cleaning vehicles to scrape up dirt and muck from the hard to reach corners.”

Wood Street was cleared of cars so the clean-up could take place.

Cllr Dez Dell (Green) added: “It really was amazing to see long parts of the street clear of cars – the road looked surprisingly wide with no parked cars on it and someone commented that the last time it was like that must have been in the 1950s.