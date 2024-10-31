Kettering street celebrates Halloween with spooktacular displays and treats - picture special

By Alison Bagley

Multimedia reporter

Published 31st Oct 2024, 18:43 BST
Hundreds of families have flocked to a Kettering street for their popular Halloween spooktacular.

Kingsley Avenue – well-known for having dozens of incredible displays – was closed off tonight (October 31) so visitors could go trick or treating and fill buckets with sweets.

As well as treats, there were traditional pumpkins ghoulish displays featuring zombies, witches, graveyards and evil clowns and – homages to Beetlejuice.

One creative take saw a house transformed into Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory.

Local volunteers manned road closures to keep visitors safe.

Happy Halloween

Photo: Alison Bagley

Kettering 2024 - Halloween trick or treaters in Kingsley Avenue, Kettering/National World

Happy Halloween

Kettering 2024 - Halloween trick or treaters in Kingsley Avenue, Kettering/National World Photo: Alison Bagley

Kettering 2024 - Halloween trick or treaters in Kingsley Avenue, Kettering/National World

Happy Halloween

Kettering 2024 - Halloween trick or treaters in Kingsley Avenue, Kettering/National World Photo: Alison Bagley

Kettering 2024 - Halloween trick or treaters in Kingsley Avenue, Kettering/National World

Happy Halloween

Kettering 2024 - Halloween trick or treaters in Kingsley Avenue, Kettering/National World Photo: Alison Bagley

