Kettering street celebrates Halloween with spooktacular displays and treats - picture special

Kingsley Avenue – well-known for having dozens of incredible displays – was closed off tonight (October 31) so visitors could go trick or treating and fill buckets with sweets.
As well as treats, there were traditional pumpkins ghoulish displays featuring zombies, witches, graveyards and evil clowns and – homages to Beetlejuice.
One creative take saw a house transformed into Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory.
Local volunteers manned road closures to keep visitors safe.
