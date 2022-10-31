Kettering street celebrates Halloween with spooktacular displays

Hundreds of families flocked to a Kettering street for their popular Halloween spooktacular.

Kingsley Avenue – well-known for having dozens of incredible displays – was closed off on October 31 so parents and children could go trick or treating and fill buckets with sweets.

There were pumpkins, skulls and keep out signs aplenty, with ghoulish displays featuring zombies, witches, graveyards and evil clowns.

One of the most popular sights was one family’s inventive take on The Wizard of Oz – and there was also a Halloween display in support of the Save Weekley Hall Wood campaign.

Many of the sweets being handed out had been donated at a drop-off point in the street with Tesco also donating toffee and chocolate apples.

Here’s a selection of images from the evening.

