Police officers have released a CCTV image of two people they wish to identify following a theft in Kettering.

The incident took place in Curry’s off Northfield Avenue on Saturday, July 26, between 3.15pm and 3.30pm, when £200 worth of items were stolen.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “The man and woman in the image could assist police with their enquiries so they, or anyone who recognises them, should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. “Please quote incident number 25000438393 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”