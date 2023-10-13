Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pupils and staff at Kettering’s St Thomas More Catholic Primary School are celebrating their good Ofsted grade.

The inspector praised the school’s ‘bespoke’ and ‘shaped’ broad, ambitious curriculum with teachers showing strong subject knowledge.

Children at the school are said to ‘love mathematics’ enjoying their ‘let’s talk maths’ sessions, as well as reading for pleasure – and the ‘Reading Shed’ in the playground.

The report said: “Leaders at St Thomas More ensure the school’s core aims to ‘learn, love, play and pray’ are at the heart of the school.

"Pupils are enthusiastic about their learning. Leaders are ambitious that all pupils will achieve well. This includes pupils with special educational needs/and or disabilities (SEND). Pupils welcome the opportunity to develop leadership skills and contribute to the school community as St Thomas More ambassadors, sports leaders and playground buddies. They are proud to hold these roles and ‘be part of helping the school be even better’.”

The inspector carried out deep dives into reading, mathematics and geography.

Headteacher Sophie Howes said: “The inspection highlighted lots of the wonderful things that make St Thomas More Catholic Primary School a special place to learn, flourish and work.

"I am delighted that the inspector was able to see what I have the pleasure and honour of seeing every single day. The inspector was particularly blown away by our enthusiastic, respectful, caring and articulate children. They make us proud beyond all measure and live our mission statement in all that they do.

“I am so proud to say that I am the headteacher of St Thomas More Catholic Primary School. As an ex-pupil, I know that our wonderful school made me who I am today and I feel deeply honoured to lead our school on the next part of its journey.

"I want to take this opportunity to thank all of the governors, the trust, parents, children and staff for always striving hard to be the best they can be and for making our school such a happy and safe place to learn, love, pray and play.”