Kettering spice shop expands as butcher Jamie concentrates on meat and African food business

Kettering’s best-known high street butcher’s shop entrepreneur is set to expand his core businesses – and hand over his others.

Jamie Cooper, owner of Jamie’s in Gold Street, will expand and relocate his two most successful ventures next month as he looks to consolidate his butchery and spice shop businesses.

The 40-year-old is keen to concentrate his efforts providing meat locally and across the UK – a business model he has reproduced for his African food spice shop.

By investing thousands of pounds into his shop units, the dad-of-four is hoping to create a legacy for his family, and his customers as he looks streamline his shops.

Jamie's Spice Shop will open in October/National World

He said: “It’s back to basics now. I’m going to concentrate on the businesses for the customers and the staff, it’s going to be much better.”

Handed over to his brother are his takeaway and pet shop, leaving two core food businesses in his portfolio.

Jamie believes an increase in eating meat is thanks to influencers sharing their interest in the ‘carnivore diet’ and protein diet and people choosing to eat fewer processed foods.

He said: “People are eating more meat. They follow influencers, cutting out chocolate, crisps and c**p. People are loving coming back to the independent butcher’s shops. We are on the come back.”

The Gold Street butcher’s shop is set to expand into the existing spice shop where the Jamie’s meat products will be sold from a new improved counter – an enlarged staff team will then have a designated packing area for online sales.

Jamie’s Spice Shop will move two doors away – that sold discount household goods – allowing easier access to the rear of the store for loading and unloading of his range of African food products.

His shop has boomed in the past five years as more people move to the town from countries such as Zimbabwe.

He said: “The African community are going to love it even more. We’ll have a massive spice range. It’s my African shop for my African customers but there’s something for everyone.”

Currently Jamie employs 32 members of staff and he will be looking to take on another dozen to help in the stores.

He added: “This is the last thing I’m doing. I want to retire to Spain when I’m 50.”