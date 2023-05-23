Kettering speeders urged to 'slow down' as main road gets new warning sign

Motorists using one of Kettering’s busiest roads will be reminded to slow down thanks to a new speed activated sign.

Kettering Town Council has paid for the solar-powered warning sign that will flash when vehicles travelling south on Pytchley Road break the speed limit.

Previously a speed camera had kept motorists in check there but, for the last decade, those breaking the law by speeding down the road remained unmonitored.

L-r Cllr Eve Edwards, Cllr Maggie Don and Cllr Scott Edwards

A total of £3,500 towards the project has been funded by local taxpayers.

Councillors representing the St Michael’s and Wicksteed ward, Cllr Maggie Don (Lab), Cllr Scott Edwards (Con) and Cllr Eve Edwards (Con), have welcomed the new equipment.

Cllr Don said: “It’s a good example of the town council being able to step in. The speed camera was taken away about 10 years ago. Since then we’ve had nothing. It’s been so long and it’s good to have something back.”

The sign flashes a ‘slow down’ warning to motorists heading out of town towards the A14 and Wellingborough.

The position of the new speed warning sign in Pytchley Road, Kettering

Residents had contacted the councillors to voice their concerns over the speed of vehicles and the noise caused by the fast traffic.

Cllr Eve Edwards said: “It raises awareness. Many people use this route to get to schools and Wicksteed Park.

"We don’t want to wait for an accident before we do something. This is being proactive.”

A monitor inside the sign assesses the speed of approaching vehicles, flashing up the warning for a few seconds as they pass the location.

The old speed camera warning signs remain

