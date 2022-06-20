Kettering Southfield School launches navy cadets for students

Pupils at a Kettering school have completed their first six months after the launch of their Royal Navy Combined Cadet Force (CCF) – a first for the school that only takes girls until the Sixth Form.

Southfield School began the rigorous selection process last summer and shortly afterwards received the green light for students, with staff members training as cadet officers.

Four members of Southfield School staff completed their initial officers’ training at the Britannia Royal Naval College, Dartmouth last November.

Southfield School, in Kettering, launched its Royal Navy Combined Cadet Force

After recruiting a School Staff Instructor shortly afterwards, they were ready to launch.

A spokesman for Southfield School said: “Some 30 Year 9 students joined up and began training in January. Already, in that time, they have completed their Junior Cadet Course, which included learning all about the Royal Navy, drill, the military swim test, seamanship, communications and practical leadership tasks.”

In March, cadets had a go at offshore sailing, under sail and power. making the voyage from Her Majesty’s Naval Base at Portsmouth to Cowes on the Isle of Wight.

Royal Navy top brass officially opened the contingent in a ceremony during which the cadets all received their first promotion and demonstrated their skills.

Southfield cadets on parade

The spokesman added: “To cap it all they took part in the recent Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Parade in Northampton, joining some 1,200 other cadets from across the county.

“They look forward to trying their hand at paddle sports this summer and being joined by a new intake of cadets in September.”