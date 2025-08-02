Kettering soft play centre celebrates year of business run by siblings aged 22, 21 and 18 with 'royal' visit

Kettering Leisure Village’s Tigers Indoor Play centre has marked its first year in business with a ‘royal’ visit.

Disney princesses Cinderella and Belle helped customers, staff and managers celebrate the milestone at a party held at the Kettering centre.

Run by siblings, who used to play at the centre as children, director Mark Bourne, 22, sisters Tara, 21, and Tana, 18, marked the anniversary with prize raffles and entertainment.

Previously occupied by Kids Kingdom, the indoor play area has been undergoing refurbishment to fixtures and fittings, welcoming more than 35,000 clients who have booked sessions.

Staff and guests at the first anniversary party for Tigers Play at Kettering Leisure Village/Tigers Play

Mark said: “We would like to say a massive thank you to all the people from the area for their support. People buy passes and come back on a regular basis.

"We have also had the most amazing support from KLV staff. They have been so helpful, we really do feel part of the community here.”

The anniversary celebration day saw ‘epic extras’ for the customers with balloon modelling, a visit from the princesses arranged by the Lighthouse Theatre, and a prize raffle boosted by neighbours in the complex.

Tigers Play at Kettering Leisure Village - directors, siblings, Mark, Tara and Tana Bourne/National World

Directors Mark, Tara and Tana learnt the business from their parents Paul and Vicki who own Tigers Indoor Play in Daventry with the siblings expanding the family business.

Starting off as table clearers, they have worked in all the roles within the centre.

Mark said: “We all muck in. We all started at the Daventry site clearing tables. We know every aspect from cleaning to cooking.

"It’s been a great first year and we are looking forward to the next years. We now have two party rooms and we are continuing to add to the playframe. We are investing in new carpets and coming up with innovative ideas.”

Titan the Tiger made a special appearance at Tigers Play at Kettering Leisure Village/Tigers Play

The business is also looking to expand to a new site in the north of the county. The centre has been busy whatever the weather – rainy days people want their children to let off steam in the dry and in the hot weather, customers come in to cool off and escape from the sun.

"Dad Paul added: “It’s busier in the winter but during the recent hot weather we got steadily busier.

“We attract families from across the area, including Leicestershire and Rutland. We get loads of people from Corby – we sell lots of Irn Bru! We are now looking to expand in Northants.”

For session bookings and opening times go to https://tigersplaykettering.co.uk/.