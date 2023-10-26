Kyren Wilson

Kettering snooker star Kyren Wilson will host a hometown exhibition to help raise money for a children’s hospice charity.

The world number eight is putting on a ‘snooker shootout’ night at Kettering Athletic Club, in Rockingham Road, on Saturday, December 30.

Ten people who pay £50 will have the chance to play the former World Championship runner-up in a fast-paced frame with a shot clock.

All proceeds from the night will go to Jessie May, a charity which provides specialist at-home care to children that have a terminal or life-limiting condition as well as bereavement support to families.

And Kyren, 31, can’t wait to bring the crowd together to help raise funds for the charity which he was honoured to be named as an ambassador for.

He said: “It’s a charity that I have followed very closely with them working with World Snooker for many years.

"Being a dad myself, I can’t imagine what these strong families have to go through and I’ll do my best to help.

"An event close to Christmas can bring the town together to help us raise money for such a fantastic charity, celebrate Christmas and have an all-round amazing night.”

As well as the snooker entertainment there will be a DJ, auction, raffle and buffet with organisers promising plenty of banter and fun. Doors open at 6.30pm for a 7pm start.

Standing tickets are £20 with seated VIP tickets costing £30. Frames against Kyren are for sale at £50 each, with 10 people who enter the chance to purchase one chosen at random.

Organisers are also looking for sponsors for the event. A £200 package includes two VIP tickets to sit table side on the evening, a photo with Kyren and a bespoke banner made to be hung around the event.

To buy a ticket to the event visit https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/kyren-wilson-snooker/t-lnzzxoo.

If you want to be in with a chance of playing a frame against Kyren, visit https://taylorptwilson.wufoo.com/forms/rokvjf31phcp2g/.