Kettering slimmers raise thousands by donating clothes that no longer fit to Cancer Research

So far, members have donated 310 bags to the local Cancer Research Store in Kettering and with each bag worth around £25, the bags donated so far will raise just under £8,000 for Cancer Research.

As well as raising funds for Cancer Research UK, the aim of the event is also to raise awareness of how maintaining a healthy weight reduces the risk of developing some types of cancer.

Overweight and obesity is the second biggest preventable cause of cancer in the UK and more than 1-in-20 cancer cases are caused by excess weight.

Proud Slimming World Consultants (L-R) Sue Shone, Teresa Seaton, Liz Hatherall and Angela Byers

As local consultants, we are so proud of our members for their passion towards this fundraising event as their contributions will help the charity continue its life saving research.

Trace Betts, Store Manager at the Cancer Research store in Kettering adds “We appreciate all the donations and support from Slimming World. The money we receive from this campaign makes a huge difference.”

The Clothes Throw is running until April 27th and local Slimming World consultants are hoping to make this one bigger and better than ever.