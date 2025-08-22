Kettering Silver Street fight witnesses urged to help investigation after three-man brawl

Witnesses to a fight in a Kettering town centre street have been urged to help investigators.

The brawl between at least three men saw two others try to intervene and separate them during the incident between midnight and 12.45am on Tuesday, July 15.

A 35-year-old man from Kettering, sustained minor injuries in the affray.

Northants Police’s spokeswoman said: “Police officers investigating an affray between three men are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the fight or captured the incident on dash-cam footage to get in touch.

Silver Street /Google

“It is believed that at least three people were involved in the initial altercation, and two others attempted to intervene to separate the men."

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

A 36-year-old man, of no fixed address, and a 37-year-old man from Corby, were arrested on suspicion of affray and released on police bail pending further enquiries.

The 35-year-old man from Kettering, who sustained minor injuries in the altercation, was also arrested on suspicion of affray but was later released with no further action.