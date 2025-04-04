Kettering shops selling illegal vapes and tobacco raided AGAIN in crackdown with haul valued at £394,000

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Shops selling illegal vaping and tobacco products in Kettering have continued to flout the law despite being raided twice this year.

More than £394,000 worth of illegal vaping and tobacco products were seized from shops in the latest joint operations between neighbourhood policing teams and partners from Trading Standards. Inspections were carried out at 16 shops on January 10 and 11, before visits were made to a further 14 premises on March 20 and 21, as part of a clampdown on illegal sales.

But 11 of the shops raided in January were back selling their illegal wares when officers returned in March.

Kettering Neighbourhood Policing Sergeant Hollie Callaghan said: “Working with our partners at Trading Standards, operations like this help us to keep our communities safe from harm in whatever form it takes. “Some may see the sale of such products as a low-level crime, however counterfeit and illicit vapes or tobacco can pose a serious risk to health.

Some of the items seized by Northants Police and Trading Standards /Northants Police/Trading Standards

“They may also be sold to young people who are not legally able to buy vapes and tobacco products legitimately and can end up funding other more serious and organised crimes."

Raids in March resulted in goods worth £394,122.39 being seized over the four days, which included 8,469 illicit vapes and 193, 811 individual cigarettes – around 9,690 packets.

In addition to these more than 1,500 packets of hand-rolling tobacco were seized during the January and March visits, along with 405 individual cigars. Investigations into the illegal sales continue. Sgt Callaghan added: “We hope this operation demonstrates that we won’t tolerate any kind of criminal activity in our towns. Action like this wouldn’t be possible without the continued support of the public, and we encourage people to report any information or concerns to us.”

Anyone wishing to share suspicions about criminal activity can call 101, online at www.northants.police.uk/RO or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Reports can also be made to Trading Standards via the Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 0808 223 1133 or online.

Illegal, or non-compliant, vapes are vaping products that do not fulfil the criteria set out in the The Tobacco and Related Products Regulations 2016, and/or are deemed unsafe under the General Products Safety Regulations 2005.