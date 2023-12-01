Kettering shopping centre gift tree to help town's needy children this Christmas
Visitors to Kettering’s Newlands Shopping Centre can spread extra special Christmas cheer to needy children living in and around the town.
The shopping destination has teamed-up with North Northamptonshire Council and Kettering Town Council to provide gifts for children in care.
Last month they launched their giving tree in the centre, where visitors can select a gift tag and purchase a gift.
The appeal has been masterminded by Scott Edwards who, as well as being a town and unitary councillor, is also operations manager at the Newlands.
Cllr Edwards, portfolio holder for children at North Northants Council, said: “So far, a fantastic response has been received but with over 500 children we are appealing for your help. If you feel you could purchase a gift, please pop along to the Newlands centre."
Labels can be taken from the tree located in the centre near Clinton Cards and Boots. Gifts can then be returned – unwrapped – to Clarks, by December 14. The gifts will then be distributed to needy children.
Cllr Edwards added: “It’s amazing to see such kindness around, and I thank you on behalf of all the children for your generosity this Christmas.
"At Christmas we think about and are often with our families. It’s important to think of those children who may not be able to do this.”