Kettering shopper, 90, has purse stolen - CCTV photo released
The woman was shopping on Wednesday, February 12, at the Carina Road retail park off Pytchley Road when the incident occurred.
It is believed the purse was stolen between 10am and 10.45am.
A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “Police officers have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to identify following an incident of theft at the Carina Retail Park in Kettering.
“The incident happened on Wednesday, February 12, between 10am and 10.45am, when a woman in her 90s had her purse stolen.
“The man in the image could assist police with their enquiries so he, or anyone who recognises him, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.”
Quote incident number 25000087908 when passing on any information.