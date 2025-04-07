Kettering shopper, 90, has purse stolen - CCTV photo released

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 90-year-old woman has had her purse stolen in an incident at a Kettering out-of-town retail park.

The woman was shopping on Wednesday, February 12, at the Carina Road retail park off Pytchley Road when the incident occurred.

It is believed the purse was stolen between 10am and 10.45am.

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “Police officers have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to identify following an incident of theft at the Carina Retail Park in Kettering.

CCTV photo issued by Northants Police

“The incident happened on Wednesday, February 12, between 10am and 10.45am, when a woman in her 90s had her purse stolen.

“The man in the image could assist police with their enquiries so he, or anyone who recognises him, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.”

Quote incident number 25000087908 when passing on any information.