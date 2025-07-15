Kettering shoplifters jailed after Tesco store worker's finger broken during assault

Two shoplifters who broke a store worker’s finger at a Kettering shop have been jailed during an assault.

The incident took place on March 5, 2024, at the Tesco store in Windmill Avenue when three shoplifters had assaulted a staff member who tried to stop them leaving.

Three offenders were identified by Northamptonshire Police.

Matthew White, 44, was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH).

Chloe Molloy, 35, and Gemma Vickery, 36, were identified as the other offenders and were both charged with ABH and theft from a shop. All three were found guilty at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on March 5, 2025.

PC Sara Price of CID North said: “Everyone should have the right to go to work and do their job safely, including retail staff.

“Matthew White is a prolific offender who acted as a look-out during this incident, while his co-defendants tried to leave without paying for goods.

“All three offenders then used physical force to leave the store, causing a painful injury to a member of staff.

“It is right that White and Vickery were jailed for this assault. Northamptonshire Police takes all forms of retail crime seriously, including attacks on store workers.”

On April 23 at the same court, Vickery, of no fixed address, was sentenced for the two charges relating to the Tesco incident, as well as theft from a Kettering shop on March 19, 2025, attempted theft from a Northampton shop on the same date, and four counts of possession of Class A and Class B drugs. She received a total of 52 weeks’ imprisonment and being ordered to pay £250 compensation,

On May 22, White, of Dahlia Road, Kettering, appeared before Northampton Crown Court where he was jailed for 15 months for the assault and ordered to pay a £187 victim surcharge.

On June 6, Molloy, of Highfield Road, Kettering, appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court where she was given a 36-month sentence, suspended for 18 months, and ordered to pay £650 costs, £100 compensation, and a £187 victim surcharge. No separate penalty was imposed for two counts of failing to appear in court.