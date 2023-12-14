Kettering shop facing loss of licence after 5,000 packets of illicit cigarettes found in hidden compartment
A Kettering shop could have its licence revoked after illicit cigarettes worth almost £75,000 were found in a hidden compartment.
Police and trading standards officers made the discovery when they visited Braces News & Off Licence in Montagu Street on November 8.
Quality Food 4 You Ltd, which trades as Braces News, had its licence suspended at an expedited interim hearing on November 29.
Now they’re facing losing their licence at a full review hearing, which will take place in Wellingborough on December 21.
Police papers set to be discussed by North Northamptonshire Council said that, during the raid, a hidden compartment in the kitchen area of the shop’s back store room was found.
In it, police say, were 5,104 packets of duty not-paid cigarettes worth £74,518.40.
Police say they also found 81 packets of duty not-paid tobacco worth £2,721.60.
The total duty not paid on the products is estimated at £44,891.16.
A decision notice from the November 29 interim hearing said: “There serious concerns that the licensing objectives in relation to the prevention of crime and disorder and public safety are being undermined by criminal activity at the licensed premises.
"The sub-committee concludes that it is necessary to implement the interim step of suspending the premises licence pending the full review hearing.”