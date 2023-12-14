Kettering shop facing loss of licence after 5,000 packets of illicit cigarettes found in hidden compartment

The hidden cigarettes had a value of almost £75,000

Braces News & Off Licence

A Kettering shop could have its licence revoked after illicit cigarettes worth almost £75,000 were found in a hidden compartment.

Police and trading standards officers made the discovery when they visited Braces News & Off Licence in Montagu Street on November 8.

Quality Food 4 You Ltd, which trades as Braces News, had its licence suspended at an expedited interim hearing on November 29.

Now they’re facing losing their licence at a full review hearing, which will take place in Wellingborough on December 21.

Police papers set to be discussed by North Northamptonshire Council said that, during the raid, a hidden compartment in the kitchen area of the shop’s back store room was found.

In it, police say, were 5,104 packets of duty not-paid cigarettes worth £74,518.40.

Police say they also found 81 packets of duty not-paid tobacco worth £2,721.60.

The total duty not paid on the products is estimated at £44,891.16.

A decision notice from the November 29 interim hearing said: “There serious concerns that the licensing objectives in relation to the prevention of crime and disorder and public safety are being undermined by criminal activity at the licensed premises.