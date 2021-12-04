Kettering school's food bank collection sees hundreds of items donated

Hayden Wright with the donations.

Hundreds of essential items have been donated to a food bank after a great response to a Kettering school's collection appeal.

Pupils at Brambleside Primary School in Cleveland Avenue have been learning about Christmas and the origins of exchanging gifts.

And with this in mind the school invited people to get involved in giving and kindness by supporting Kettering Foodbank, helping families in need over the Christmas.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hayden Wright

The families of those at the school rose to the challenge - generously donating hundreds of item.

Christmas treats, chocolate tubs, essential food items, nappies, toiletries and more were all donated, and will be given to local families who need a helping hand.

Headteacher Drew Brown said: "We are very pleased with the response that our community has made for such a good cause.

"It is important that our children understand how they can contribute to the community and make a positive difference for others.