Kettering schoolgirl's hair fundraiser for children with cancer

A long-haired Kettering teenager who had refused to have her waist-length locks chopped more than a tiny bit will donate her whole head of hair to a cancer charity.

Southfield School pupil Keira Dell has been fundraising for her hair to be made into a wig for children and young people, to help those who lose their hair during cancer treatment or other conditions.

The 13-year-old was inspired to face the chop after seeing an advert for The Little Princess Trust, showing how they provide free real hair wigs to children and young people up to 24 years.

As well as the haircut, Keira has set up a fundraising page to cover the costs of the wig.

Keira's mum Roxi Barnett said: "Since Keira was small she always wanted to have long hair and would only let the hairdresser take off a 'tiny bit'.

"At the beginning of the year however she heard about charities making wigs for children with cancer.

"She decided she would donate her hair and ask for sponsorship to go towards the cost of making the wig, which usually costs £550."

After researching the wigs Keira found that the charity asks for hair to be 16in or longer and has now scheduled the cut for between Christmas and the new year.

Roxi said: "I am obviously very proud of Keira who has always been charitable and kind. I know this will be a big sacrifice for her and hope the joy she gets from going will last longer then the time it take to grow her hair back."

Keira said: "For years I have seen adverts on TV for cancer research and I was always moved by people who donated to organisations to help.

"I want to do my part to help so I want to do something that will help someone out their who has lost their hair.

"By cutting off my hair and donating it, I will help a cancer survivor feel like themselves again. By sponsoring me, not only can the charity use my hair to create a wig but the money you donate will help to make it."