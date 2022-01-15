Kettering schoolgirl's 'amazing' achievement as she wins national swimming medals

Imogen Dodds

A Kettering schoolgirl is celebrating an 'amazing' achievement after picking up three medals at the British National Para Swimming Championships.

Imogen Dodds, who attends Bishop Stopford School, won two silvers and a bronze at the event held in Swansea last month after smashing her personal bests.

The 12-year-old won two silver medals for the 50m freestyle and 100m fly and a bronze medal for the 200m individual medley, where swimmers compete in all four strokes (butterfly, backstroke, breaststroke, and freestyle) in one race.

Because of the times she achieved Imogen also qualified for the time trials for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, which are being held this summer.

Imogen was lucky enough to achieve this alongside a current Paralympic gold medal winner, who is also visually impaired.

She took part in six races, achieving personal bests in them all.

Bishop Stopford School headteacher Jill Silverthorne said: “This is an amazing achievement.

"Alongside managing the challenges of joining secondary school, Imogen has maintained her training regime superbly to achieve all she has in Swansea.