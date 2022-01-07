Kettering schoolboy robbed in Wicksteed Park

A Kettering school pupil was robbed on his way to lessons by a man in Wicksteed Park this morning (Friday).

The 16-year-old Bishop Stopford student had been cycling through the park when he was approached and told by the man to get off his bike.

After he had dismounted, the man stole the bicycle.

The headteacher of Bishop Stopford, Jill Silverthorne, advised parents speak to their children about practical ways they can 'keep safe'.

She wrote: "This morning, a student cycling to school through Wicksteed Park was stopped by a man who then stole their bicycle. Police are investigating the matter.

"For obvious reasons, we wanted to alert you to the incident. Please take the time to talk to your child/ren this weekend about practical ways they can keep safe and particularly to consider how then can reduce any risks if they walk or cycle to or from school."

A spokesman for Northants Police said: "This happened today at about 9am when we received reports that a 16-year-old boy was approached by a male and told to get off his bike which was then stolen.