Kettering school students and staff donate dozens of Christmas hampers to local charities

Bishop Stopford School students and staff have once again come together in a show of generosity designing and then donating hampers to the local community.

In what has become an annual event, students were challenged to design a hamper and then to fill it for local charities.

Almost 60 hampers were created and donated to support six charities – Kettering Foodbank, Accommodation Concern, St Peter and St Paul’s Food Kitchen in Kettering, Greatwell Homes in Wellingborough, The Foodshack Project in Kettering, and Here4U The Kingswood Hub in Corby.

Bishop Stopford School students and staff donated hampers to local charities/Photo Simon Smith

School chaplain, Victoria Hutchinson said: "I was overwhelmed as I saw the hearts of our students displayed in every tiny detail of their hampers. It wasn’t just the contents, which I hope and pray will make a positive impact on families in our local community, but more than this, the care and love and time and effort to make these hampers special.

"God’s heart is for the homeless and for those struggling and his generosity was revealed in this school.”

Representatives visited the school on Friday, December 15 to collect the hampers.