Kettering school student flies flag for UK in Brussels at EU youth event

A 16-year-old Kettering school student has flown the flag for the UK at an EU youth event in Brussels.

Bishop Stopford School pupil Esther Hobbs was selected earlier this year to represent the UK at the ‘Your Europe, Your Say’ (YEYS) two-day conference in Brussels.

Each country in Europe was represented by one school, and Esther was selected because of her impressive application and engagement in politics – she is currently the national under-18s officer for the Green Party.

Esther said: "The YEYS conference was a truly eye-opening and empowering experience, which has left me inspired to continue driving positive change on a local, national and international level, and hopefully encourage others to do the same.

“It was amazing to learn so much about the vast array of European culture from the other delegates, as well as hearing the myriad of languages everyone spoke - a very humbling experience.”

Esther was accompanied by languages teacher, Roberta Graziano, to the flagship youth conference which saw national representatives cooperate on issues affecting young people in their countries.

Recommendations agreed between the young people were put forward to the European Economic and Social Committee President, Oliver Röpke, to pass on to the European Commission.

Teachers had a parallel stream to students, where they explored resources and opportunities for students within Europe.

Ms Graziano said: “It was an amazing privilege to accompany Esther to the YEYS event. I was beaming with pride at her contributions and the incredible, widespread connections she has made, both with other delegates, and important leaders in different European organisations, NGOs and Civil Society Groups

“Personally, I am coming back filled with ideas of how Bishop Stopford School can be even more involved and make the most out of the opportunities there are.”