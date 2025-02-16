Kettering school sixth formers offered places at Oxford and Cambridge
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Six talented students at Bishop Stopford School have received offers to study at Oxford and Cambridge.
Cambridge offers include Thomas Revell (veterinary medicine at Pembroke College) and Madeleine White (English at Girton College).
Isla Harvey (Keble College, biomedical sciences) and Thomas Watt (mathematics and statistics at St Edmund Hall) have been successful for Oxford. A further two students have been offered places to read Computer Studies and Physics.
Headteacher Jill Silverthorne said: “All six students thoroughly deserve their offers. They are not only academically excellent, but they have contributed extensively to our school community through clubs, societies, and extracurricular activities.
"They are inspiring role models for their peers and I am so proud of all that they have achieved.”
Isla said: “I am elated that the months of preparation and dedication have paid off. Honestly I was very shocked to receive my offer, but extremely grateful for the recognition of my academic potential.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.