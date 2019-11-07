Kettering school scoops gold award for its careers support for students

Kettering Buccleuch Academy

The Gatsby Benchmarks are a national framework of eight guidelines setting out best practice for careers provision in schools and colleges, with employer engagement and individually tailored support for students.

Stephen Fraher, assistant principle at the academy, said: “We have worked hard over the past 12 months to develop careers provision across the academy, to ensure that all students have the necessary guidance to allow them to make informed decisions about their future.

“In meeting each of the benchmarks, we are able to ensure that all students receive individualised guidance to meet their own specific needs, skills and interests – whether they choose to go onto university, an apprenticeship or further training.

“Our careers programme is an essential part of how we seek to provide an education with character – one that challenges, inspires and motivates our students and gives them the tools for success.”

The academy is working with local employers to provide students with meaningful encounters, ensuring that all students are benefiting from experiences of the workplace.

Students who receive four or more employer encounters while at school or college are significantly more likely to remain in education and training, progressing to employment.

Mr Fraher has worked in partnership with Vikki Morton and Alexis Mcleod, enterprise coordinators at SEMLEP, to achieve this level of school careers provision.

Together, they have strengthened the careers plan within the school, utilising further employer engagement and embedding careers into the curriculum.

Vikki Morton, enterprise coordinator at SEMLEP, said: “I want to say a big congratulations to KBA for achieving all eight benchmarks.

"This can be a challenge and I am sure it has been, but it just shows that through partnership working, hard work and determination it is possible.