Kettering school pupils get lessons in democracy from mayor with pizza topping vote
and live on Freeview channel 276
Schoolchildren at a Kettering primary school have been learning about voting and democracy thanks to the town’s mayor and pizza toppings.
Pupils at Hayfield Cross Church of England School welcomed Cllr Emily Fedorowycz, mayor of Kettering, who visited the children to listen and inspire them.
During her visit, the mayor met the school’s eco-council, took questions about her role and discussed how democracy works locally and at a national level.
Cllr Fedorowycz said: “As the youngest mayor of Kettering I know it is unusual to see someone my age in this position, and that's why I'm really passionate about getting out - so that they know that anyone can do this, young or old, male or female - and that they feel they can do anything they put their mind to.
"Working for the people is inspiring and exciting, and I hope that more bright minds and caring hearts want to take up the role of councillor one day, or the role of mayor.”
Pupils shared their ‘green’ activities including efforts growing their own vegetables and flowers, planting saplings at Twywell Hills and Dales and litter picking around the school.
Cllr Fedorowycz spoke with the children in KS2, demonstrating how the voting system works through the power of pizza toppings.
The mayor said: “I always love the reactions when we do a vote demonstration - they all vote on their favourite pizza toppings, and then we vote again. The second time, only one third of the room can vote. Those that are left out are devastated, groaning and crying out. The third choose the pizza topping and for the majority it's really unfair. Then when I tell them that this is how many people vote in the real world they are always shocked.
"Democracy only works when we all take part - otherwise it's just other people choosing for us. It's a really powerful moment. I hope that will stay with them for a long time.”
Headteacher Richard Albert said: “When the mayor reached out asking to visit our school, we thought it was a great idea. It’s a fantastic opportunity for our children to learn about democracy, one of the fundamental British values, whilst also being inspired by a young, female leader."