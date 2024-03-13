Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kettering’s newest school has maintained its rating after an inspection by Ofsted.

A 2018 visit by the education watchdog judged Hayfield Cross Church of England School to be ‘good’ – and now a follow-up inspection has confirmed standards have been kept at the same level.

Inspectors found high ‘morale’ among school leaders and that pupils were offered ‘an ambitious curriculum’ to meet their needs.

Headteacher Richard Albert said: “Hayfield Cross is an incredible place to both learn and work and so we were delighted by Ofsted's positive report following their recent inspection of our school.

"The team work very hard to make the school day as fun and impactful as possible for our children and it was wonderful to read the many positive comments from the inspector and also the children and parents that reflect this.

“When an inspection report contains a comment from a parent which reads ‘this school is so much more than just a teaching environment, it is a safe, happy and nurturing sanctuary with staff who really care and go over and above every day’, it is incredibly rewarding for all involved. It was not a surprise, therefore, to read that my colleagues are equally proud to be part of the Hayfield Cross family."

The inspector found children were taught with ‘enthusiasm and skill’ with reading and maths being key priorities. Their report said children at the school ‘feel safe and happy’, are ‘friendly and courteous’ and the pupils enjoy ‘positive relationships’ with adults.

As well as academic subjects pupils have opportunities to ‘broaden their horizons’ through a range of learning experiences including sports, drama and crochet.

Inspectors gave the school pointers on how to improve – moving children on in a subject so as not to ‘limit their ability to reach the highest standards of which they are capable’ and helping some pupils understand ‘fundamental British values’.

Mr Albert said: “It truly is a privilege to work with these children and staff members each day and continue to build on the foundations laid by the school's previous headteacher, Craig Charteris, and the governing body. Whilst it was fantastic to receive the report and get the affirmation of what we already knew – that Hayfield Cross is a great school with wonderful children – we will continue working hard on our journey of improvement and growing the pioneers of the future.

