Kettering school holding 'Love The World' community event this weekend

St Mary's School in Fuller Street, Kettering will be loving the world through a community event on Saturday (April 20) from 2pm to 4pm.

The event is a chance to learn more about biodiversity and enjoy creating a bird feeder, planting seeds and making a pledge to show love to the world.

Find out more about ways to help the environment by creating hoverfly lagoons, hedgehog homes and planting wildflower meadows - these activities have been sponsored by Love Wildlife - KBC.

The school will also be starting on its journey of creating a well-being garden, with Tesco stronger Starts funding aspects of this community garden.

Creative arts and crafts will help create a special space for all to enjoy.

Headteacher Diane Wright told the Northants Telegraph: “This is part of a wider project, where pupils and the community have completed litter picking events in Mill Road Park, watched performances around looking after our world by Risen theatre and worked closely with the mayor of Kettering Emily Fedorowycz.