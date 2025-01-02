Kettering school competition sees more than 70 charity hampers gifted by students

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kettering charities have thanked students at a local school for their kindness after they provided more than 70 hampers filled with food, clothing and gifts.

Pupils at Bishop Stopford School created the hampers as part of a competition in the run-up to Christmas with the treats being donated to those in need.

Charities that benefitted included Kettering Foodbank, Accommodation Concern, The Shack Food Project, St Peter & St Paul Church’s food kitchen, The Hub, Cornerstone Methodist Church and Greatwell Homes.

Students produced more than 70 hampers in their tutor groups. As well as donating food, clothing and other goods, students designed their hamper to a Christmas theme, and there was fierce competition to be the best.

The hampers designed by Bishop Stopford students/Bishop Stopford School

Event organiser and Bishop Stopford School chaplain Victoria Hutchinson said: “It is astonishing to see the hampers appear, one by one, each one different and created with such obvious care and commitment.

"This project is so important to our students, providing an opportunity for each to give of their time, their creativity, their compassion - with an outreach that is beyond the perimeter of our school gate.”

Harrison, a Year 7 student, made a Minion hamper with his friends. He said: “We were helping the homeless and those who don’t have enough money to get food. This is important to us as a Church of England to live out our faith.”

A spokesman for Accommodation Concern added: “Your efforts bring warmth and hope to those facing homelessness and food insecurity in our communities. The hampers, creatively designed, are more than gifts—they're symbols of your compassion and commitment to social responsibility.

“Your act of kindness not only aids those in need but also inspires others, highlighting the importance of community support.”