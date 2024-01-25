Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pupils, staff, parents, carers and the wider Brambleside Primary School community in Kettering have thanked locals for their support for events to help Sebastian Nunney as he fights cancer.

As teaching staff prepare for Strictly For Sebastian – a fundraising dance show – pupils and their parents will take part in a host of fun activities to boost the Team Sebastian Go Fund Me total.

Currently topping £130,000, the money pot could be used by Sebastian’s mum and dad, Gregg and Lindsay, to access possible drug treatment to help six-year-old Sebastian.

Sebastian Nunney is being supported by the Brambleside Primary School community/National World

School members including headteacher Drew Brown are aiming to raise a large sum to add to the fund.

He said: “The local community have been very supportive and we’d like to thank parents, businesses and the local community for coming together to raise money for Sebastian.

"The 14 contestants are currently busy learning three dances to perform on the night. EYFS teacher Miss Beale is also taking part as part of a team in a dance-off.“As a staff team we have been working hard to come up with fundraising ideas which allow the school community to come together to help raise funds for Team Sebastian.”

Strictly for Sebastian dancers/National World

Events include movie nights in January for children with popcorn and refreshments.

A ‘Zumba with Bowie’ afternoon will take place on Sunday, February 4. Children – and willing parents – can come and take part in a fun fitness class. Dance teacher Bowie has kindly offered her time free of charge to run classes to help earn more funds for Sebastian.

On Friday, February 9, The Midland Band Club in Hallwood Road has offered to host a ELO tribute night for Team Sebastian.

Parents, teachers and friends will come together, put their thinking caps on and compete in teams to showcase their knowledge across various categories on Saturday, February 17.

The ‘fun-filled’ evening for adults will be hosted by Brambleside staff in the school hall from 7.30pm to 10pm.

Tickets are available for these events by contacting Brambleside School office on 01536 310680.

Annette Henderson from Brambleside School added: “Thanks to the many local businesses that are supporting these events by contributing some extremely generous gifts which will be used as raffle prizes.”

Earlier this week, followers were updated via the Team Sebastian Instagram page.

Gregg and Lindsay said: “We are still here and fighting on, although Sebastian is now more tired and more unwell more often.

"We are still waiting to hear if we can get access to the drug we have been exploring for the past few months, and if Seb will be well enough for it.