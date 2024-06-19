Kettering school choir concert fundraises for new accessible stage for Creating Tomorrow Voices pupils

Pupils of a 100-strong choir, all of whom have special educational needs and disabilities, performed a series of crowd-pleasing songs including We Will Rock You, Roar and This is Me at Wicksteed Park on Friday, June 14.

The event is one of a series to help fundraise for a new accessible stage for Isebrook School, to enable the choir to rehearse and perform at the school.

Cath Grice, who leads Creating Tomorrow Voice, said: “Music brings everyone together. It improves happiness and mental health, promotes teamwork and community spirit and helps our students’ self-regulation.

"Music is vitally important for emotional development and well-being - it is a universal language we can all use to express ourselves.

"That’s why it’s so important we raise money for a new accessible stage to allow all the students to perform regularly together.”

The school needs to raise £13,000 and has raised £1,000 so far, with Kettering Old Grammar School Foundation agreeing to match fund the amount raised.

Donations can be made via Go Fund Me https://www.gofundme.com/f/accessible-school-stage-fundraiser.

