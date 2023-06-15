Kettering school children showcase art skills at pop-up art gallery and meet the artist event

Budding artists at a Kettering primary school have picked up their paintbrushes for an all-class pop-up exhibition.

As well as children, staff and parents being able to buy the mini works of art, residents of Avery Park Care Home in Rockingham Road were invited for a viewing and tea.

Local artist Sue Lydia Taylor gave a talk about her career to a packed assembly and then gave a masterclass and workshop for pupils – handing out prizes for her favourite work.

Jonathan Palmer with some of the artists at Brambleside Primary School

Sue said: “I’ve been completely impressed by the standard of work. It’s been very good. We have had a really enjoyable time. They are so imaginative and that’s what we wanted to do, spark their imaginations. They have been such wonderful pupils.”

Brambleside art co-ordinator and exhibition organiser, Year 4 teacher Jonathan Palmer said: “The pupils have done really well. It has been lovely to see them use the skills they have learnt at school. Seeing the work they have done with Sue has been really nice.”

Pupils chosen for the workshop included Evie, eight, who said: “We used different objects to inspire us and we have been painting and mixing colours. It’s been really fun.”

Sue Lydia Taylor with pupils

Young artists at Brambleside Primary School

The art workshop at Brambleside Primary School