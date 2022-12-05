Kettering’s Salvation Army is hoping to make the festive period special for those who may have little or nothing on Christmas Day.

They are once again running their Christmas parcels appeal, with the local church and charity collecting items.

The appeal is running until Saturday, December 17, and two town centre stores have agreed to operate collection points.

Kettering Salvation Army

Shoppers can drop off gifts of new toys, books, groceries, winter clothing, toiletries, food and more at Wilko in Newland Street and Superdrug in High Street. Items should not be wrapped.

Major Nigel Govier, commanding officer at Kettering Salvation Army, said: “In the face of current economic hardship, we aim to go full out in helping needy families in the town and surrounding district. I’m still confident that local residents will once again act generously towards struggling families.

