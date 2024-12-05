Kettering Salvation Army launches Christmas gift appeal

The Salvation Army in Kettering is again seeking help to spread the joy of Christmas to families whose children would otherwise not receive a gift.

Last year, they distributed more than 250 parcels of presents and food in Kettering and surrounding areas.

This year, as a result of the cost-of-living crisis, they are expecting the number of struggling families requesting help to rise.

Community Care Coordinator Sue Blyth said: “You can make a real difference in someone’s life by donating new, unwrapped toys and gifts for children and teenagers who might not otherwise receive a Christmas present.”

Salvation Army Toy Appeal

As well as youngsters in the community, several elderly people will be receiving gifts and food vouchers.

Sue added: "We will add rolls of wrapping paper to the parcels, which our volunteers will then distribute to those in need.”

Toys and other suitable gifts, such as toiletries and winter clothing – gloves, scarves, hats – can be taken directly to Kettering Salvation Army (using the Regent Street entrance, off Rockingham Road) or dropped off at Superdrug’s store in the High Street, which is kindly serving as a collection point again this year.

Always a special part of the appeal is the Salvation Army toy service, when the public are invited to bring their donations.

This will take place at The Salvation Army’s church in Rockingham Road on Sunday, December 15 from 10am to 11am.