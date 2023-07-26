Kettering runner has her eyes on the prize at the Commonwealth Youth Games

Kettering runner Alice Bennett has her eyes on the top prize at the Commonwealth Youth Games.

The 17-year-old has been selected to compete in the 800m in Trinidad and Tobago and will follow in the footsteps of Team England Youth Games alumni such as Jess Ennis-Hill and Dina Asher-Smith.

Bennett is one of 1,000 young athletes heading to the Caribbean from August 4 to 11, with the Team England squad consisting of 59 athletes.

Alice Bennett has been selected to represent Team England ( athletics ) in the 2023 Commonwealth Games in Trinidad and Tobago (Photo by Sam Mellish / Team England)

She said: “I am really excited for Trinbago 2023, I can’t wait to get out there and meet new people and the fact it is in a multisport game is amazing.

“I always hoped I would represent Team England one day, but this is my very first race abroad and my first time representing England, so I am really excited.

“It would be amazing to get a medal out there, I just want to get to the final and see what happens from there really, it is hard to win championship races, so I will just try and do my best.

“It is my first ever race in a different country so it will be something very different, racing in these conditions, I think my race is one of the later ones in the week so I will have some time to get used to the weather.”

The Commonwealth Youth Games have been running since 2000, with Commonwealth athletes aged 14 to 18 from across the world pitting themselves against each other in seven sports, including athletics, swimming, and cycling.

The event will see more than 1,000 young athletes aged 14 to 18, from Nations and Territories across the Commonwealth, come together.

For Bennett, the Youth Games is the latest step in her journey after climbing the podium in both the 2022 School Games and English Schools Championships, and competing against new opposition is a prospect that excites her.

The Kettering Town Harriers runner said: “One of my biggest competitions so far was English Schools, where I came third, then more recently I was in the School Games which was also quite big – and came second.

“I am really looking forward to racing against people I don’t usually race against, I think it will be very different and a really unique opportunity.

“I think it is going to be a really good event and I am very excited for it, it is going to be very interesting.”