Kettering road to face month-long closure for bridge repairs

A busy Kettering road will be closed for a month so the final phase of repairs can be carried out to a bridge.

A stretch of Deeble Road, between Southgate Drive and St John’s Road, will shut so specialist structure contractors can work on-site.

Concrete repair works underneath the bridge, which connects the Ise Lodge estate with Windmill Avenue, will begin on Monday, July 25.

Northamptonshire Highways say the stretch of Deeble Road will face a full closure to ensure the health and safety of the workforce and the public.

It will end by August 31, weather permitting. Workers will be on-site between 8am and 5pm on weekdays.

A Northamptonshire Highways spokesman said: “We are aware that the Deeble Road bridge is a key access point to the town and the range of businesses and services on offer and we have planned the works to take the least amount of time and to minimise the disruption to the public.”

Pedestrians and cyclists will be able to cross the bridge via a dedicated footpath. Cyclists will be asked to dismount.

The spokesman added: “We do understand that the closure will be inconvenient, but works can only be completed safely and efficiently with this in place.