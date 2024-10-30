Kettering road closed after traffic collision leaves pedestrian with 'serious injuries'
A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after he was in collision with a car in Kettering.
The incident took place at about 6.30pm near to the Grange Place shops in Stamford Road yesterday (October 29).
A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “The incident happened in Stamford Road, Kettering, at about 6.35pm yesterday when we were called to a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian.
“The pedestrian, a man, was taken to hospital with serious injuries however they are not believed to be life threatening.”