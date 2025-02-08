Plans have been submitted to North Northants Council to improve a covered seating area of a town centre restaurant.

Owners of Wama’s Lounge in Queen Street, are seeking to add a side extension with a steel and glazing structure including fully-retractable roof panels and movable glass walls.

Once the Baker’s Arms, local people are now being consulted on the side extension at the former pub that would form a seating area with mezzanine floor.

The application (NK/2024/0540) says the work would ‘enhance’ the existing garden with an area for customers during bad weather.

The Wama's Lounge, Queen Street, Kettering/National World

It states: “A side extension with a steel and glazing structure, featuring fully retractable roof panels and vertically movable glass walls that allow for minimum 50 per cent openness and reach a total height of 5m, will be built without any construction work or foundation digging, enhancing the existing garden with a semi-enclosed area that provides a sheltered and comfortable space for customers during bad weather while retaining the current seating arrangement.”

Wama’s Lounge opened in 2020. It serves traditional Mediterranean recipes with a ‘modern twist’, a bar serving cocktails and a Shisha Garden as well as a takeaway and delivery service.

Neighbours and consultees have until February 28 to comment on the application. For plans and drawings go to North Northants Council planning portal and search for application NK/2024/0540.