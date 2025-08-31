Kettering restaurant known for all-you-can-eat buffet reopens to bring 'authentic taste of Thailand' to town

One of Kettering’s best-loved restaurant locations known for its 'all-you-can-eat' buffet, Baan Rao, has reopened.

Baan Rao is now in Horsemarket – once home to the popular Lee Garden – with the new restaurant serving authentic Thai cuisine.

As well as the favourite Sunday buffet from 11.30am to 7.30pm, the family-owned eaterie will serve lunches and dinner.

Owner On Anan, a Mawsley resident, was already a big fan of the location in the town centre, taking it on after another possible site fell through.

She said: “It’s been a lot of hard work but I’m enjoying it. I’ve designed the menu with our chef so people can enjoy all the best food of Thailand.”

She’s hoping that people who have been to her home country will want to remind themselves of the amazing food they enjoyed on holiday.

Mrs Anan added: “It’s authentic traditional Thai cuisine and it's everything I like. I’m from Bangkok where there’s a melting pot of styles from north, south east and west.”

The chef’s specials include Mrs Anan’s pick – Pad Thai Baan Rao – noodles in a sauce with either crispy pork or prawns.

Baan Rao in Horsemarket opens Tuesday from 5.30pm to 10pm; Wednesday to Saturday 11.30am to 3pm and 5.30pm to 10pm and Sunday from 11.30am to 7.30pm. It is closed on Mondays.