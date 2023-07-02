News you can trust since 1897
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down

Kettering residents invited to KLV celebration party to mark centre’s reprieve

Residents are being asked to bring a picnic and toast KLV’s reprieve
Alison Bagley
By Alison Bagley
Published 2nd Jul 2023, 05:00 BST- 2 min read

Campaigners who fought to save Kettering Leisure Village (KLV) from closure will mark the time the sports and arts complex would have shut with a huge party.

The Save KLV Support Group had organised a gathering for 6pm on Monday, July 3, when staff at the complex would have left for the final time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But now – after an eleventh-hour deal to save it was struck – residents are being asked to join in a mass picnic and raise a toast to the future of the centre instead.

Campaigners from Save KLV Support GroupCampaigners from Save KLV Support Group
Campaigners from Save KLV Support Group
Most Popular

Jack Macdonald-Lucas, from Save KLV Support Group, said: “The whole of Kettering is invited as well as staff, clients, performers and KLV users.

"It’s a celebration to mark that we’ve kept it open. We want people to bring a picnic and drinks and I will be raising a toast at 7pm to say well done to everyone."

Read More
KLV theatre, sports arena and gym saved from closure after eleventh-hour deal st...

On Wednesday (June 28) it was announced that contractors Compass had agreed to extend their tenancy until September, when owners Phoenix Leisure Management will take over the day-to-day running.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The deal, after discussions with North Northamptonshire Council, agreed a ‘decision in principle’, subject to various approvals,, that the Lighthouse Theatre, Arena Sports Centre and Balance Health Club will remain open. Kettering Conference Centre, part of the Thurston Drive site, will remain closed.

Supporters will be gathering at 6pm at The Arena entrance side of the complex .

Mr Macdonald-Lucas added: “I will raise a toast to say well done to everyone. Phase two starts now.

"We need everyone in Kettering to support KLV. Use it or lose it.”

Related topics:ResidentsKetteringSupporters