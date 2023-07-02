Campaigners who fought to save Kettering Leisure Village (KLV) from closure will mark the time the sports and arts complex would have shut with a huge party.

The Save KLV Support Group had organised a gathering for 6pm on Monday, July 3, when staff at the complex would have left for the final time.

But now – after an eleventh-hour deal to save it was struck – residents are being asked to join in a mass picnic and raise a toast to the future of the centre instead.

Campaigners from Save KLV Support Group

Jack Macdonald-Lucas, from Save KLV Support Group, said: “The whole of Kettering is invited as well as staff, clients, performers and KLV users.

"It’s a celebration to mark that we’ve kept it open. We want people to bring a picnic and drinks and I will be raising a toast at 7pm to say well done to everyone."

On Wednesday (June 28) it was announced that contractors Compass had agreed to extend their tenancy until September, when owners Phoenix Leisure Management will take over the day-to-day running.

The deal, after discussions with North Northamptonshire Council, agreed a ‘decision in principle’, subject to various approvals,, that the Lighthouse Theatre, Arena Sports Centre and Balance Health Club will remain open. Kettering Conference Centre, part of the Thurston Drive site, will remain closed.

Supporters will be gathering at 6pm at The Arena entrance side of the complex .

Mr Macdonald-Lucas added: “I will raise a toast to say well done to everyone. Phase two starts now.